Real Madrid and Barcelona among multiple clubs chasing Spanish wonderkid defender

Ivan Fresneda is one of the hottest prospects in Spanish football right now.

The 18-year-old has had a breakout season for Real Valladolid, having played six times so far in La Liga. He has impressed playing at right back, and has subsequently attracted a lot of interest.

Many clubs across Europe are keen to sign the youngster, and Real Valladolid’s resolve will be tested. In particular, AS say that Real Madrid and Barcelona have both expressed an interest in a player that is exciting a lot of fans.

Clubs from Serie A, Premier League and Ligue 1 are also chasing Fresnada’s signature. AS have stated that the youngster has been scouted by many different clubs during his appearances in La Liga so far this season.

Currently, Real Valladolid have a €30m release clause inserted into Fresnada’s contract, which many deter interest in a player that has only played a handful of top flight matches, despite his seemingly high ceiling.

Image via Getty