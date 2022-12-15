Matheus Cunha offered to multiple Premier League clubs

It is expected that Matheus Cunha will leave Atletico Madrid in the winter transfer window next month.

The Brazilian is not in Diego Simeone’s first team plans going forward, so he is being allowed to attempt to find a new club.

As previously reported, Wolves were the favourite to secure his signature, with Julen Lopetegui targets a move for Cunha and his Brazilian counterpart Felipe, who both currently ply their trade at the Wanda Metropolitano.

However, new reports from 90min have stated that Cunha’s move to Wolves is not as close as expected. Furthermore, his representatives have offered the 23-year-old to a number of other Premier League clubs, which include Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

The clubs have been given the chance to sign Cunha on a loan deal, which Atleti are reported open to. They want the Brazilian’s wages off their books, so a loan deal with a club paying his salary would be a situation that suits them.