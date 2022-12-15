Isco wanted by two Premier League giants

It looks very likely that Sevilla midfieder Isco will depart the club in January.

The ex-Real Madrid man recently stormed out of training amid rising tensions between him and Director of Football Monchi. The player is said to be keen to leave the club following Julen Lopetegui’s departure as manager.

Lopetegui now manages in the Premier League at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but it is another two clubs in the league that are reported interested in the 30-year-old.

According to The Sun, as per Fichajes, North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as the clubs that are most likely to sign the Spanish international. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been linked with a number of Spanish players, and Isco is now the latest.

The midfielder is not expected to be in new manager Jorge Sampaoli’s plans, and as much is expected to leave next month. The fee that Sevilla will demand is unknown as of yet, but they will want money for him as the club want to balance the books.