Endrick Felipe’s first words since signing for Real Madrid

Real Madrid confirmed a deal to bring perhaps the most talented 16-year-old in football to the Santiago Bernabeu today, announcing that Endrick Felipe would be joining them as soon as legally possible.

To that effect, he will remain at Palmeiras for the next two years until July 2024, when he turns 18 and is legally allowed to make the jump to Europe.

Palmeiras President Leila Pereira called it ‘the biggest deal in the history of Brazilian football’, with the undisclosed fee thought to be around €35m fixed, with another €25m available in variables. There is some debate as to whether that is the case, with Neymar Junior moving to Barcelona for an initial €57m from Santos, before a number of hidden costs were revealed. Transfermarkt put the fee at €88m in total. Equally Endrick has played just seven senior matches for Palmeiras, while Neymar had well over 100, and was five years older than him.

Pereira made that affirmation in a club statement on social media. Endrick also released his first words as a Real Madrid player.

“I thank Palmeiras, champion of America and the world and forever, the club of my heart, for offering me everything necessary to become what I am today, helping to achieve my dreams and respect my wishes and those of my family.”

“Until I join Real Madrid, I will continue to dedicate myself as I have always dedicated myself to being able to offer Palmeiras even more on the pitch: more goals, more victories, more titles and even more joy for our fans.”

Widely regarded as the future of Brazilian football, he is expected to become one of the dominant forwards of the next decade of football.