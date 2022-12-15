Barcelona identify six right back transfer targets

Xavi Hernandez has already made it clear that he is keen to improve the options at right back for Barcelona.

The position is perceived by the club as being the weakest area of the squad, with just Sergi Roberto and Hector Bellerin as first team options. Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde can also fill in there, but it is neither’s preferred position.

As a result, the club have narrowed down their list of realistic potential targets to six, according to Fichajes. Two of the players on this list, Thomas Meunier and Diogo Dalot, have previously been heavily linked with moves to the Camp Nou. However, their respective clubs, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United, have both already announced that they do not want to sell the players.

Juan Foyth is another name on the list that has previously been linked to the club, but the deal would not be a cheap one for Barcelona, with a fee of €42m being touted as Villareal’s asking price for the Argentine.

Benjamin Pavard, who is currently unhappy at Bayern Munich, could be another one that Barcelona could go for, although he is said to prefer a move to the Premier League. Jeremie Frimpong, who has been linked to El Clasico rivals Real Madrid previously, is also a rumoured target for Xavi’s side.

The final player on the list is Celtic’s Josip Juranovic, who has previously been linked with both Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad. The Croatian has had an outstanding World Cup campaign, and is rumoured to be available for as little as €10m.