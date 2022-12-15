Atletico Madrid and Manchester United unlikely to do deal for striker – Fabrizio Romano

Few players in the history of European football have jumped between big clubs as often as Alvaro Morata. To a certain extent, it is understandable that his name comes up whenever one of Europe’s giants is in need of a forward, but in this case, he is unlikely to be leaving.

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview and subsequent termination of his contract, Manchester United are on the hunt for a forward this winter, at which point Morata’s name came up.

However according Fabrizio Romano, he will remain at Atletico Madrid until the summer, provided nothing changes. Caught Offside published his comments from his exclusive substack column.

“Atletico Madrid and Manchester United have an excellent relationship but Alvaro Morata is not something being discussed as of now, despite reports. I think he has good chances to stay at Atleti until the end of the season, but let’s see if that changes in the next weeks,”

A large part of the reason for that is likely his form. While Los Colchoneros have been struggling, Morata has not been able to turn their fortunes around. Just five goals in 19 appearances speak to the fact that although the 30-year-old continues to show flashes, consistent form for Atleti remains elusive.