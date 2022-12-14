WATCH: Theo Hernandez shocks Morocco with early acrobatic finish

Morocco have been almost impeccable defensively this World Cup but find themselves behind for the first time in the tournament after an early France goal.

France are without tow of their usual starters through illness, as Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano were ruled out with the cold. They were replaced by Youssouf Fofana and Ibrahima Konate, but it did not knock them off their rhythm.

The game was not yet five minutes old when former Real Madrid player Theo Hernandez flung himself into the air to fire into the net, after Kylian Mbappe’s efforts had been blocked thrice.

THE DEFENDING CHAMPIONS SCORE FIRST Theo Hernández puts France out in front 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/8YFbCwGN9d — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 14, 2022

It remains to be seen how Morocco will respond to being behind. Their strategy so far this tournament has been to hit their opposition on the counter, yet with the need to get themselves back into it, they may have to push up. With Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele up front for France, it could turn into a frenetic game.