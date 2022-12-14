WATCH: Sofyan Amrabat hunts down Kylian Mbappe in foot race with excellent tackle

Morocco went down early to France in their World Cup semi-final, but have held their own since. That is in no small part down to their incredible effort and fight.

There was perhaps no clearer example of that than Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, An omnipresent part of the Moroccan midfield, as France broke away with one of the fastest players in the world, Kylian Mbappe, Amrabat took it upon himself to solve the situation.

Kylian Mbappe turned on turbo mode 🔥 But Sofyan Amrabat wasn't having any of it 😤#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/tsg522acmg — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 14, 2022

What a run from Kylian Mbappé, but what a tackle from Sofyan Amrabat! (via @FOXSoccer)pic.twitter.com/k7ckDgCUhm — SI Soccer (@si_soccer) December 14, 2022

#FIFAWorldCup 🧑‍🚒 Amrabat, un bombero para apagar el fuego de Mbappé 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mJfu8MWgZm — GOAL España (@GoalEspana) December 14, 2022

In Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Croatia, Amrabat has foiled several of the best midfields at the World Cup, alongside the hard-working Azzedine Ounahi and Selim Amallah.

He will no doubt be the subject of much attention after the World Cup, having caught the eye of even causal observers. Aside from the sensational desire and belief he has shown in this instance, on the ball Amrabat has been cool and composed too, often picking out the perfect pass to set up Morocco on the counter.