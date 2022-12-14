WATCH: Randall Kolo Muani scores with first touch to give France commanding lead

France took the lead early on in their World Cup semi-final against Morocco, and have suffered throughout the match, but are firmly in control with minutes ticking away.

Theo Hernandez gave France the lead within five minutes, as Kylian Mbappe’s shots were blocked three times, before it fell to Hernandez.

It would be another 75 minutes until they made the game comfortable. Once again, Mbappe was at the heart of matters. His fast footwork worked a yard of space for another shot in the box, which fell to Randall Kolo Muani.

FRANCE MAKES IT TWO 🇫🇷 Randal Kolo Muani scores his first international goal for France 🔥

Kolo Muani entró y convirtió en la primera pelota que tocó.

The Eintracht Frankfurt forward had been on the pitch for a matter of seconds when he put the ball in the net. It may well be the first time that somebody has scored in a World Cup semi-final with their first touch.

While he is often criticised, France coach Didier Deschamps will have to take some credit for this substitution.