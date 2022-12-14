Sevilla to enter market for defensive reinforcement from Nottingham Forest

Sevilla’s gruesome season requires action from Sporting Director Monchi. After dismissing Julen Lopetegui and bringing in Jorge Sampaoli, he will try to bring in reinforcements this January.

It promises to be a hectic winter window for Los Nervionenses and already it appears summer recruit Isco will be on the way out.

With the joint-fourth worst defence in La Liga, it is fair to say that Marcao and Tanguy Nianzou are yet to have the impact Monchi would have liked. He may well be turning to a former target of his in order to increase the competition.

Estadio Deportivo say that Sevilla will try to bring in Nottingham Forest defender Loic Bade on loan. The 22-year-old was a target before he joined Stade Rennais two summers ago for €17m. Hampered by injury last campaign, he joined Forest on loan this summer with a buy option, but having not played a single minute, they are looking to break his loan.

Sevilla are hoping to loan him in from Rennes in January, possibly including an option to buy of their won.

This represents a cost-effective way of potentially improving the defence, but also brings a high upside for Sevilla, with little risk. Where it might fall down is that neither Nianzou nor Marcao have had regular minutes this season, which is also the case for Bade. Bringing in a third central defender struggling for sharpness might be an issue for Sampaoli.