Real Madrid allow Cristiano Ronaldo to train at Valdebebas

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Real Madrid this week, following Portugal’s elimination from the World Cup, although it is expected to be on a temporary basis.

Ronaldo is back in Europe as a free agent following the World Cup and as he attempts to keep himself in shape, he is training alone while he considers offers. Supposedly he has a deal on the table from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, but is yet to settle on a decision. It is presumed he will look to prolong his career in Europe as a priority.

According to Marca, there is no chance of him remaining at Real Madrid. The Portuguese left in 2018 and Los Blancos have not been tempted by offering him a move back since.

While Real Madrid would perhaps consider a quality forward to strengthen them on a free normally, Carlo Ancelotti has repeatedly emphasized the importance of the dressing room atmosphere. Given the way Ronaldo exited Manchester United, there is no guarantee he would not interrupt that harmony nowadays.