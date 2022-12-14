Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat apologises for controversial Gavi picture

It will be the least of his worries currently, but Morocco star Sofyan Amrabat has explained his infamous ‘Gavi post’ which drew significant controversy in Spain.

Following Amrabat and Morocco’s historic victory over Spain, a picture was shared on his Instagram account of himself mocked up with a sword, carrying Barcelona midfielder Gavi like a dead animal.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Amrabat apologised for the picture, explaining that it was not him that posted it.

“I want to explain myself on that. I have my Instagram account, but there is another person who also manages it for me. The person who shared that image saw it as a joke. I have a lot of respect for the Spanish and when I heard that people were not liking it, I immediately deleted it.”

“If someone got angry, I apologize in the most sincere way. When people got upset, I decided to quickly remove it.”

Amrabat’s apology did seem heartfelt on camera. The Morocco team have so far conducted themselves with class and respect in the World Cup, competing hard but fair with their opponents.

The 26-year-old received negative press in Spain for the image, but this seems to put the issue to bed. The Fiorentina midfielder has become one of the most notable performers at the tournament and no doubt he will have had a word with his public relations team.