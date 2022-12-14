Barcelona recover two midfielders from injury in three days

Barcelona are slowly returning to work as they prepare for their first game back from the World Cup break, a baptism of fire in the derby against Espanyol on the 31st of December.

On Wednesday, the first of the players involved in the World Cup are expected to return. Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Andreas Christensen, knocked out in the group stage with Germany and Denmark respectively, will be back in training. It remains to be seen if they enter into a specific programme to get them back to top speed.

On Monday, the Blaugrana were given a boost as Franck Kessie returned to training ahead of schedule following a muscle tear. He had been expected to be out until the final stages of December but after working hard on his recovery, and is already back training with the group.

Despite his lack of minutes so far this season, the club insist that he will not be sold, regardless of interest in him.

On Tuesday, talented youngster Pablo Torre was also back in training, albeit individually, as per MD. He too has been starved of minutes and has been unable to play with Barcelona Atletic during the World Cup due to ankle problems. He will hope to have more opportunities as Pedri, Gavi and Sergio Busquets are rotated after the World Cup.

Various youngsters have been filling out the training sessions. The other senior players involved were Hector Bellerin, Sergi Roberto, Marcos Alonso and Inaki Pena. Arnau Casas, Hector Fort, Unai Hernandez, Dani Rodriguez, Lamine Yamal, Ander Astralaga and Angel Alarcon joined from the youth sides.