Atletico Madrid considering move for second Argentina midfielder this winter

Atletico Madrid have struggled this season so far and as they likely come to terms with the sale of record signing Joao Felix, Los Colchoneros are looking into ways they can reinvest some of the money if that deal goes through.

One way of doing so would be bringing in Argentina and Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. The 23-year-old has gone from strength to strength since moving to Brighton and continues to impress with the Albiceleste too. Without Giovani Lo Celso, Mac Allister has filled in almost seamlessly.

According to Fichajes.net, Atleti are interested in Mac Allister, although they do admit price would be an issue. He is likely to cost in the region of €50m to pry away from Brighton.

Some may point to the fact that Atleti already have Rodrigo de Paul in their side, and if Diego Simeone could inspire similar form from him for his club team, it would go some way to fixing their issues. Bringing in Mac Allister, finances allowing, may help to get the best out of de Paul too though. Both technically gifted and hard-working, it is not hard to imagine Simeone setting up his side in a similar fashion to the way Argentina with the right resources.