Antoine Griezmann by numbers: Atletico Madrid star puts in performance for the ages

If Morocco have been the hardest working side at the World Cup, then Antoine Griezmann deserves an honorary place in their team. The Atletico Madrid star was awarded the man of the match award for France’s victory over Morocco and despite some outstanding performances from Azzedine Ounahi and Sofyan Amrabat opposite him, his will stick long in the memory.

Griezmann was all over the pitch during the match, much as he has been this tournament. Playing in a deeper midfield role this tournament than he is used to with France, Griezmann has excelled, without losing any of his attacking threat.

Against Morocco, Griezmann still provided a stellar attacking problem, his movement creating their first goal.

Antoine Griezmann’s game by numbers vs. Morocco: 81% pass accuracy

48 touches

6 ground duels won

4 key passes

3/4 crosses completed

3 clearances

2 interceptions

2 tackles won

1 big chance created Popped up in the right place every time. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2VJbxHn4SU — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 14, 2022

However it was perhaps his defensive work that stood out for most. Appearing as the last man in his own box, in the right-back position and up front, as well as all the usual places expected of a central midfielder, there is a strong argument to say that his statistics do not remotely do his performance justice.

Antoine Griezmann is the first player to create 20+ chances at the 2022 World Cup. ✨#FIFAWorldCup — Squawka (@Squawka) December 14, 2022

He does have the pride of being the player to create the most chances at the World Cup and after a decisive performance against England, he was equally as impressive in the semi-final.

His heat map does at least come closer to explaining just how good he was. Perhaps Argentina’s biggest problem on Sunday will be that they have a midfielder working like a Uruguayan opposite them. Should France win the World Cup again, Griezmann will have a strong claim to be player of the tournament.