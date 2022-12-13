2022 World Cup

WATCH: Quickfire double for Argentina in World Cup semi-final

Argentina have a commanding lead in the World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

It was a tight opening to the match, which was expected with the Croatians involved. However, their resistance was broken just after the half hour mark.

Of course, it had to be Lionel Messi to open the scoring. Julian Alvarez was taken out in the box by Dominik Livakovic, which gave Messi the chance to open the scoring. He did.

It got even better for La Albiceleste just a few minutes later. Alvarez was at the heart of it again, as his driving solo run cut Croatia open. He got a slight touch of fortune as the box broke back to him, which allowed the Manchester City forward to double the lead.

Argentina have now got one foot in Sunday’s final, while Croatia are very much up against it as they aim to progress to their second successive World Cup final.

Tags Argentina Croatia Julian Alvarez Lionel Messi World Cup

