WATCH: Quickfire double for Argentina in World Cup semi-final

Argentina have a commanding lead in the World Cup semi-final against Croatia.

It was a tight opening to the match, which was expected with the Croatians involved. However, their resistance was broken just after the half hour mark.

Of course, it had to be Lionel Messi to open the scoring. Julian Alvarez was taken out in the box by Dominik Livakovic, which gave Messi the chance to open the scoring. He did.

TOO EASY FOR MESSI 🐐 HE PUTS ARGENTINA OUT IN FRONT IN THE SEMIFINALS 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/bUSJIBlsYK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 13, 2022

Argentina have one foot in the final… and it's that man again!! 🤩🇦🇷 Lionel Messi overtakes Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's top scorer at World Cup finals with 11 goals! 🙌#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/C8haTlVGb1 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 13, 2022

It got even better for La Albiceleste just a few minutes later. Alvarez was at the heart of it again, as his driving solo run cut Croatia open. He got a slight touch of fortune as the box broke back to him, which allowed the Manchester City forward to double the lead.

JULIAN ALVAREZ WHAT A GOAL 😱 2-0 ARGENTINA 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/73747qp92r — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 13, 2022

Little bit of luck, but he won't mind! 🙌 Julian Alvarez bags his third goal at this World Cup to put Argentina 2-0 up!! 🇦🇷 Croatia are going to need a stellar second half to turn this around… 😬#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/WRtfQmKHY7 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 13, 2022

Argentina have now got one foot in Sunday’s final, while Croatia are very much up against it as they aim to progress to their second successive World Cup final.