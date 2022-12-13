2022 World Cup

WATCH: Lionel Messi magic as Argentina score their third against Croatia

Argentina are heading into Sunday’s World Cup final in Doha.

Two quick-fire goals, courtesy of Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez, in the first half put La Albiceleste in the driving seat against Croatia, who have been chasing the game ever since.

The Argentines have now added their third to surely book their ticket to the showpiece event. Of course, Lionel Messi was at the heart of it as you’d expect. The ex-Barcelona man twisted and turned away from RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol on the right wing, before driving into the penalty box and cutting the ball back to Alvarez to get his second of the match.

Argentina will take on the winner of tomorrow’s second semi-final, which is between Morocco and France, in the final.

Argentina Croatia Julian Alvarez Lionel Messi World Cup

