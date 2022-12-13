2022 World Cup

WATCH: Argentina fans celebrate World Cup semi-final victory in Barcelona

It’s safe to say that Argentina’s 3-0 World Cup semi-final victory over Croatia on Tuesday night was celebrated worldwide.

There were thousands of buoyant fans packed into the Lusail Stadium in Doha that watched the match in the flesh as Lionel Messi inspired his side to a second World Cup final in three tournaments, as well as a second international final in as many years.

Closer to home, incredible pictures posted on Twitter showed hundreds of La Albiceleste fans celebrated the win at the Arco del Triunfo in Barcelona.

Argentina and Spain have naturally had a close affinity with one another as Spanish-speaking nations. Furthermore, the effect of Messi will also have contributed to the increased support of the Argentina national team in Spain.

Should Argentina go one better than 2014 and win in Sunday’s final against either Morocco or France, expect to see similar scenes of jubilant fans celebrating across Spain!

Image via Alberto Pizzoli/AFP

Posted by

Tags Argentina World Cup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News