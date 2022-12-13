Sevilla make decision on Marcos Acuna’s future

Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna has been heavily linked with a move away from the club, with Premier League club Wolves being regarded as the favourites for his signature.

Acuna has impressed for Argentina during the World Cup, where he has helped lead them to the semi-final stage. He has appeared in every match for his nation in Qatar, although he will be unavailable for Tuesday’s semi-final against Croatia due to suspension.

Previously, Sevilla were happy to allow the left back to leave the club after a number of disciplinary issues. The club had felt that Acuna prioritised the national team set-up over Sevilla, which angered club officials.

However, with the news that Alex Telles could be out for around three months with an injury picked up at the World Cup, along with Acuna’s good performances for La Albiceleste, Sevilla have decided to keep the 31-year-old at the club and will not sell him in January.

According to Marca, Sevilla consider Acuna to be a player with a high value in the market, and that letting him leave cheaply in January because of his previous conflict with the club, as well as Telles’ injury, does not benefit anyone. As such, he will remain in Seville.