Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to turn down any approaches from Brazil

Brazil are on the hunt for a new coach after the departure of Tite last Friday and increasingly it appears they are coming round to the idea of appointing the first ever non-Brazilian coach of the Selecao.

News emerged on Monday that the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) would be contacting Pep Guardiola in order to find out his plans for the coming years.

Fresh news then broke that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti might be an option for Brazil, as they look to bring in the most successful managers of the last decade.

However according to Marca, there is no contact between the two parties and the Italian has no intention of leaving Los Blancos. With a contract until 2024, he is completely focused on Real Madrid.

Previously, Ancelotti has said that this will be his last job in football, and he will retire once the time comes to leave Real Madrid. Having won the Champions League and La Liga double last season, it looks as if he has a good chance of seeing out that contract.