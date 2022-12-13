Real Madrid hit trouble in bid for Netherlands World Cup star

Real Madrid are one of a number of clubs interested in PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo.

The Dutchman has been in sensational form this season in the Eredivisie, having already contributed nine goals and 12 assists in 14 appearances. He also had a very good World Cup, scoring three times in the group stages for the Netherlands.

As a result of his incredible form, many top clubs across Europe have expressed an interest in signing the 23-year-old. However, PSV Director of Football Marcel Brands has explained that the club will demand a huge fee if they are to part with Gakpo, as per Defensa Central.

“You have to be realistic. If you talk about Cody Gakpo and the price associated with him, between ten and twelve clubs in Europe will be able to afford it. The specific amount has not been discussed, but if the right offer club comes then Cody can leave. That agreement was made even before I arrived. Anyway, it must be a record transfer for PSV.”

Real Madrid are keen to add attacking options for next season, one of which is Gakpo. Mariano Diaz and Eden Hazard will both almost definitely leave the club either in January or at the end of the season, whilst Marco Asensio’s future is unclear as his contract runs out next summer.

Image via Getty