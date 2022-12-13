Real Madrid could up their bid for top target

It’s no secret that Jude Bellingham has been the number one target for Real Madrid in their pursuit of midfield reinforcements. The Borussia Dortmund man has been at the top of their list all season, and there have been plenty of rumours that Real Madrid will move for him at some point in the next two transfer windows.

The club have previously stated that they were not willing to pay more than €100m for the teenager. However, Bellingham’s performances at the World Cup in Qatar have reportedly increased his value at Dortmund, which has led to Real Madrid doing something they did not expect to do.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid will stick to their guns in the sense that they will not pay over €100m in an upfront payment for Bellingham. However, they have stated that they will add on bonus payments that could rise up to €30m, which would increase the overall potential payment to Dortmund to €130m.

Real Madrid are determined to beat Liverpool to Bellingham’s signature, and look as if they will pull out all the stops to sign the Englishman.