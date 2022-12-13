Neymar Junior and former Barcelona President cleared of corruption

Former Barcelona President Sandro Rosell and former player Neymar Junior have been acquitted in their corruption case, after the a Barcelona judge settled the matter just over two months on from both testifying in court.

A cast of important figures from Spanish football over the last decade appeared in court, including Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, to give evidence.

Brazilian firm DIS, who used to own 40% of the rights to Neymar Junior, had accused Rosell, Neymar, and Neymar’s father of corruption between individuals, something the court cleared all parties of, as per Sport.

This is of course the second time that Neymar’s transfer from Santos to Barcelona has become a court case. The initial charges of corruption forced the resignation of Rosell in 2014 as President of Barcelona, leading to the election of Josep Maria Bartomeu in 2015.

Neymar is currently dealing with the disappointment of exiting the World Cup, while Rosell is considering a run for political office as mayor of Barcelona.