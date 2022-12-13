Marcelino Garcia Toral left feeling betrayed by RFEF after Spain snub

Much of the news in Spain over the last seven days has been surrounding the dismissal of Luis Enrique from La Roja, and the subsequent appointment of Luis de la Fuente to the position. One man in particular might be feeling as if the news is pursuing him.

Former Valencia and Athletic Club manager Marcelino Garcia Toral was the strong favourite for the job all the way until the days before de la Fuente’s appointment. However in the preceding 48 hours, de la Fuente appeared to gain strength as a candidate within the RFEF. As per Todofichajes, this blindsided Marcelino completely.

He was operating with the understanding that if Luis Enrique left his post, then the position would be his – that was the message he had received after discussing matters with Royal Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales.

Marcelino left Athletic Club in the summer, with some speculating that was in part due to his desire to coach Spain, but since then he has turned down Sevilla and other good offers in order to wait for La Roja.

He is now back on the market and aware that should either of Quique Setien at Villarreal or Jorge Sampaoli at Sevilla struggle in their positions, he will be a candidate for their jobs.

There may be a clue in de la Fuente’s opening press conference as Spain manager as to why the RFEF went for the former under-21 manager. De la Fuente is well liked by the press and was keen to try and start relations off on the right foot, calling the Spanish media ‘exceptional’ early doors.

In the context of Rubiales being under heavy pressure for allegations of corruption and misuse of funds, he may have wanted a more agreeable candidate to settle tension around himself and the RFEF. Like Luis Enrique, Marcelino is not afraid to speak his mind or stand up for himself if he feels mistreated, which might have made the atmosphere more difficult for Rubiales after years of tension.