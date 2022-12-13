Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shuts door on Barcelona target

Barcelona can cross one name off their shortlist for this winter, after Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that the Red Devils would be extending Diogo Dalot’s contract.

The Portuguese right-back is currently out of contract in 2023, meaning that clubs can negotiate with Dalot in the space of just over two weeks.

However speaking after United’s preseason training camp, ten Hag explained that they would be exercising their option to extend his contract, an action they can unilaterally take to prolong the deal until 2024. Sport carried his words.

“He is a good player, he has a contract with us and we will exercise that [option in his] contract in the next few days to extend it until 2024. That decision has already been made.”

United want to extend his deal beyond 2024, but this will allow them to negotiate in peace and with much less time pressure. There is a slim possibility they try to cash in on him next summer if he refuses to sign a new deal.

With little time left on his contract, Dalot naturally appeared as a potential low-cost option for Barcelona, who will not be able to spend heavily. Right-back is thought to be one of Barcelona’s priorities to strengthen – they will not doubt move onto other pursuits.

Image via AFP via Getty Images