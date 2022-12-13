Luis de la Fuente addresses the issue of Luis Enrique’s Twitch streaming

New Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente spoke to Radio MARCA on Tuesday to comment on a number of different topics.

Perhaps the most interesting issue he addressed was to do with predecessor, Luis Enrique. Rather controversially, Enrique would regularly stream on Twitch whilst at the World Cup in Qatar and discuss a variety of topics.

He preferred to do this over speaking to the media, with the latter being something that de la Fuente has previously stated that he will do during his tenure.

On the matter of Enrique’s streaming exploits, de la Fuente stated that he had no problems with how his predecessor conducted himself.

“I was not bothered at all by Luis Enrique’s streaming. I did not see it, but clips have reached me and I have seen read things that he has said and he spoke very well of me, and that is reciprocated by me.”

Enrique streamed last night alongside Ibai Llanos, where he spoke on a range of issues including his relationship with former player Gerard Pique.