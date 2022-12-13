Isco storms out of Sevilla training as tensions rise

Sevilla’s star summer signing looks set for a swift exit from Andalusia, after Isco Alarcon once again made the headlines.

On Monday it emerged that Isco, who was a request of Julen Lopetegui’s this summer, had had an argument with Sporting Director Monchi. Isco told Monchi that he only came for the now Wolves manager which did not improve matters, with both parties to look for an exit in the winter transfer window.

According to MD, Isco was seen exiting Sevilla training after just ten minutes on Tuesday. Officially he has an ankle issue, but there were no apparent physical issues as he left.

New manager Jorge Sampaoli left him out of Sevilla’s two most recent friendlies and does not appear to have a clear role for him for the rest of the season.

This looks to be another chapter in Sevilla’s disastrous squad management over the last six months, which has seen both Lopetegui and Sampaoli looking short of resources for their campaign this season. Almost all areas of the team have issues and carrying out the renewal of the squad on limited resources will be a struggle for Monchi. Isco was not a major contributor in the first section of the season, but had been one of their more reliable players when fit.