Barcelona star set to sign new deal at the club

Barcelona are close to agreeing a deal to tie down another first team player.

Goalkeeper Inaki Pena, who has been backup to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen this season, is set to pen a three-year deal at the Camp Nou, according to Sport.

Pena, whose current deal at the club runs out at the end of the season, has previously expressed doubts over staying at the club due to his status as deputy to Ter Stegen. However, he has been convinced by club officials to sign a new contract.

Despite his new contract, Pena will still not be able to be registered as a first team player by Barcelona. As a result of the club’s issues with financial fair play, he cannot be given a first team record nor a new squad number, as he currently swears number 26. Gavi, who has number 30, is in a similar situation to Pena.

Pena made his debut for the first team this season, starting against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League.