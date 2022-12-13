Barcelona identify priority targets for January transfer window

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez will meet with president Joan Laporta in the near future to discuss possible signings for next month’s transfer window.

Xavi is keen to meet with Laporta to figure out the margins that Barcelona have in terms of financial fair play, which will allow the club to identify how much money they can spend on players.

According to MD, Xavi will also set out the areas in which he wants the club to strengthen. In particular, he wants to sign a new specialist right back to shore up the position. Before the break for the World Cup, left back Alejandro Balde had been filling in there due to the injury suffered by Sergi Roberto.

The club will also look into possibly adding another midfielder. Specifically, they want a creative player that can also fill in as a pivot, which is the position that captain Sergio Busquets plays in.

In terms of departures, Memphis Depay and Franck Kessie could both leave the club if acceptable offers are received.