Atletico Madrid CEO says that change is needed at the club

Atletico Madrid held their annual Christmas lunch this afternoon, with the men’s and women’s first teams present at the Cívitas Metropolitano.

As per tradition, Atletico CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín gave an introductory speech. In this year’s speech, Marín reflected on the past year, as well as evaluated the current state of the club. Furthermore, as per AS, he spoke about how adaptability is crucial in football in order to be successful.

“In the end people even get tired of winning. We cannot continue to evolve if we keep doing the same things. Uncertainty is maximum (in football), and resisting change is a safe bet for failure.”

To conclude his message, the CEO emphasised how important it was to keep aiming for success at the club, as Atletico look to build on two La Liga triumphs in seven years.

“The happiness of the thousands of fans will depend on the work done by all of us and we can not disappoint them. The club needs all of you to move forward and work on the challenges that are already underway. We must work on growing to make our ambitions a reality.”