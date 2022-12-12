Manchester United set to extend David de Gea’s contract

Manchester United are ready to activate their extension clause on Spanish international David de Dea with his current deal expiring in 2023.

The veteran goal keeper is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of 2022/23 with United holding an option to extend his deal by 12 months.

De Gea has retained his No.1 spot under new boss Erik ten Hag, with the Dutch coach now open to retaining him until 2024.

Previous reports from The Guardian claimed there was a split in the club over de Gea’s future, with ten Hag waiting until after the World Cup to make a decision.

However, the former Ajax head coach has indicated an agreement is close, with de Gea, and four other first team players with extension clauses.

“We are talking to the players involved, to extend their contracts, but we’re in control, as we have options, and we will exercise those options”, as per reports from the Manchester Evening News.

United are currently in Spain, as part of their 2022 World Cup training camp, with ten Hag’s charges securing a friendly win over Cadiz, before losing to Real Betis.