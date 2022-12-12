Luis Enrique confirms his desire return to club management

Luis Enrique has confirmed his intention to return to club management after his departure from the Spain national team.

Enrique stepped away from his role with La Roja, just days after their 2022 World Cup exit at the hands of Morocco in Qatar, with Luis de la Fuente immediately promoted from the U21’s.

De la Fuente was presented in his new role earlier today as he set out his plans for Euro 2024 qualification in the coming months.

Enrique continued his pattern of Twitch appearances, as part of interview with Ibai Llanos, to discuss his exit from the top job in Spanish football this month.

The 52-year-old displayed his trademark wit and straight answers, to wish de la Fuente luck as his replacement, but also outline his plans to return to day-to-day domestic action in the near future.

“I see myself joining a club and developing a squad with greater finesse and precision than I had time to do with the National Team”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“This campaign is coming to an end and I will surely wait for next season.

“In the meantime, I have enlisted for a mountain bike race with my brother!”

Enrique has been linked as a potential replacement for Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid, if the Argentinian leaves in 2023, with Manchester United also a potential long term option.