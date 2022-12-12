Jules Kounde facing frustrating situation on return to Barcelona

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde is entirely focused on trying to win his first World Cup with France, but may not be thrilled with what he finds on his return.

According to Sport, the French defender may be forced to use Kounde at right-back for the rest of the season. With both Jordi Cruyff and Joan Laporta admitting that signings will be difficult in January, the Blaugrana are unlikely to be able to bring in a right-back. The current options are Hector Bellerin and Sergi Roberto, but neither are entirely trusted in the biggest games.

It means that Xavi Hernandez may be forced to revert to using Kounde at right-back once more. He did so for several games in August and September this season and although his performances were good, Kounde made it clear that it was not his position, after which the 24-year-old returned to the middle.

He has been used exclusively there during the World Cup by Didier Deschamps, however there is a sense that Kounde had been promised by Barcelona that he would play in his preferred position.

Entirely professional, Kounde will carry out the job Xavi asks of him, but is not afraid to speak his mind and will let his manager know his feelings on the matter. The problem for Kounde is, Xavi may well see it as the difference between success and failure.