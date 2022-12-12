Hector Bellerin likely to remain at Barcelona over January transfer window

It seems an open secret that Barcelona are not entirely confident in their right-back options this season, but it appears that Hector Bellerin will not be leaving the club this winter.

Bellerin returned to the club at the end of August from Arsenal but through injury and lack of selection, has appeared in just five matches this season. Often Xavi Hernandez has elected to use other defenders such as Alejandro Balde out of position ahead of him.

It led to a number of links away from the club, including to Jose Mourinho’s Roma. However talk of a move to Serie A has cooled off and incidentally, MD say that Bellerin does not want to leave the club. Although it seems unlikely that Bellerin and Barcelona will extend their relationship beyond next summer, when his contract expires.

Bellerin expected to be at Real Betis this season, but their financial difficulties impeded any move. All signs point to the idea that Bellerin will return to Seville next summer, where he found a perfect fit on and off the pitch.