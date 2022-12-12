Fabrizio Romano drops Premier League transfer hint over Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix looks set to move on from the club after 2022 World Cup.

Following Portugal’s exit in Qatar, Felix will go on holiday until the end of 2022, before returning to Madrid at the end of December.

Los Rojiblancos are reportedly open to selling the 22-year-old in January with a potential €100m asking price issued to potential buyers.

Felix claimed in an interview with Diario AS, during the tournament, that he is open to leaving, with a decision expected in the coming weeks.

Premier League giants Arsenal have been linked with a move for Felix as the Gunners look to mount a Premier League title challenge in 2023.

Speaking to Caught Offside, in his exclusive column, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed a deal is far from complete, but Arsenal would be a good option for the 23-year-old.

“There are no favourites for Felix at this stage. His agent is speaking to many clubs, but nothing is advanced yet, with Atletico or the player.

“I think Felix would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal, as for any other club in the world, but he has to play.

“He needs to be a regular starter in every game, otherwise it makes no sense.”

Atletico Madrid return to La Liga action at home to Elche on December 29, but Felix is unlikely to feature, as he edges back to match sharpness after the World Cup.