Arsenal leading four clubs in race for Joao Felix according to sources in Spain

With his World Cup finished, Joao Felix must now turn his mind to his future before he returns to Atletico Madrid.

The Portuguese star and Los Colchoneros have accepted that their relationship is not proving fruitful, and as a result, Felix will seek a move either in January or the summer.

Unsurprisingly, the talented 23-year-old has plenty of suitors, in spite of his likely sizable price tag. Aston Villa emerged as perhaps the most surprising candidate to take Felix early on, but they will have their work cut out against some of the heavyweights. Manchester United and Chelsea have also been included in the race, where both Erik ten Hag and Graham Potter would love a player of his technical range.

Paris Saint-Germain have been linked to Felix too, but will have issues finding game time for him with Lionel Messi, Neymar Junior and Kylian Mbappe ahead of him. Bayern Munich were also linked to Felix last summer following the exit of Robert Lewandowski, but there has been no movement on their part as of yet.

However according to Marca, the best-placed side is Arsenal. The Gunners are looking to cover the absence of Gabriel Jesus this winter, who will be out for several months, but an investment of the size Felix would require would make him much more than just cover.

For Felix, his next move could define his career. While he has shown flashes at Atletico Madrid, he cannot afford to spend more seasons without regular game time or playing in a system he is comfortable in. The decisive factor may well be the side that offers him the best role in their attack.