Xavi sets Barcelona sets post World Cup squad return deadline

Barcelona boss Xavi expects to have all of his 2022 World Cup stars back in training by December 26.

La Blaugrana returned to their Ciutat Deportiva training base last week, following an agreed mid-season break, due to the ongoing tournament in Qatar.

Xavi allowed those players not on international duty an extra rest, to recharge their batteries ahead of a La Liga clash at home to local rivals Espanyol on December 31.

However, his plans will be modified to balance staggered World Cup returns, based on each nation’s continuation in the competition, with players granted 7-10 days off from their exit in the Middle East.

Players knocked out in the group stages return to training tomorrow, with Xavi’s La Roja contingent expected back on December 16, but Brazil and Netherlands players will not rejoin until December 19.

French duo Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele will be the final stars to return, as per reports from Diario AS, with Les Bleus pushing to retain their title, and that could delay a return until 2023.