Tottenham to rival Atletico Madrid for Inter Milan star Stefan de Vrij

Atletico Madrid could be challenged in their 2023 pursuit of Inter Milan centre back Stefan de Vrij, by Premier League side Tottenham.

Diego Simeone is rumoured to be tracking defensive options ahead of the January transfer window as part of a squad rebuild in the Spanish capital.

Los Rojiblancos have seen their reputation as defensive powerhouses slip in the last 12 month with Simeone keen to sign a back line enforcer in the coming months.

Simeone will only have a limited transfer budget to work with, following Atletico’s Champions League group stage exit last month.

De Vrij is eligible to sign a pre-agreement with a non-Italian club in January, with his present deal expiring at the end of 2022/23.

However, as per reports from Football Insider, former Inter boss Antonio Conte is keen on bringing de Vrij to England on a free transfer, with the pair winning the Serie A title together in 2021.