Sergio Busquets’ international retirement could be ‘imminent’

Spain’s premature exit from the World Cup and Luis Enrique’s departure as manager could lead to Sergio Busquets retiring from international football earlier than expected.

The La Roja captain already had a rough idea of when he would call time of his international career. In his head, he would play through until the resumption of the UEFA Nations League, which is scheduled for June 2023.

The World Cup in Qatar was always going to be Busquets’ final major competition as a Spain player, but the way in which the nation were eliminated from the tournament has had an effect.

According to Relevo, Luis Enrique’s departure from the position of head coach has had a bigger impact on the 34-year-old’s immediate Spain future. Luis de la Fuente’s appointment will usher in a new era of Spanish international football, one that Busquets will only be a part of for a few months.

As much, Relevo has stated that Busquets may feel that they may not be much point continuing on, with the match against Morocco in Qatar, his 143rd cap, being his last.