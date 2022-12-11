Real Madrid interested in Morocco’s World Cup hero

Real Madrid are considering a move for Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

The 31-year-old has been in sensational form at the World Cup for Morocco, having helped guide them into the semi-final stage of the tournament, which is a first for an African nation.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid have been impressed by Bono’s displays at both club and international level, which had led to the possibility that they will move for the Moroccan.

They would use Bono as an understudy to Thibaut Courtois, who is the undisputed first choice goalkeeper at the Santiago Bernabeu. The club want to loan out current deputy Andriy Lunin, which would mean the need for a replacement as number 2.

Sevilla Director of Football Monchi is open to selling players as he looks to balance the books at the club, following a difficult couple of years financially. However, they will not sell Bono, who has also been linked with Premier League club Aston Villa, for less than €30m.

The figure is likely to put off Real Madrid, as they do not want to pay such a hefty amount for a back-up.