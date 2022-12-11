Paris Saint-Germain looking to thwart Barcelona’s pursuit of N’Golo Kante

Barcelona’s attempt to bring Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante to the Camp Nou will be far from straightforward, according to Sport.

The Catalan club are very keen to sign the French international as they search for a potential replacement for Sergio Busquets, who could leave the club when his current contract expires at the end of the season.

Kante has reportedly selected Barcelona as his preferred destination for his next move, but there are a number of issues that could hold up any potential agreement.

The 31-year-old wage at his current club is much more than Barcelona are willing to pay, as they look to reduce the wage bill at the club in order to adhere to financial fair play regulations. This will be a challenge in itself to bring Kante’s wage demands down to a figure that they’re comfortable with.

However, Paris Saint-Germain are trying to complicate Barca’s move for the Frenchman even more. Sport say that PSG have entered the battle for Kante’s signature in recent weeks. Although they aren’t as interested in the player as Barcelona, they are being seen as attempting to raise the player’s wage demands which would complicate things for Xavi’s side.

Kante is currently recovering from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the World Cup in Qatar. He is set to return to action for Chelsea next month, which is when he is expected to begin making his decision about his next club.