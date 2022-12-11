Luis de la Fuente to be presented as Spain boss

New Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente will be formally presented tomorrow ahead of a crucial first press conference.

The RFEF acted swiftly following Spain’s last 16 exit from the 2022 World Cup, at the hands of Morocco, with Luis Enrique stepping away from his role, and de la Fuente announced as his successor less than an hour later.

The move to promote de la Fuente from his role as U21 boss continues his climb up the Spanish national team system and into the top job after winning European Championship titles at U19 and U21 level.

🔴 Y mañana, desde la Ciudad del Fútbol… ¡¡𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗢́𝗡 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 de Luis de la Fuente como seleccionador nacional de la @SEFutbol!! ⏰ 12:30 horas.

— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) December 11, 2022

De la Fuente will face a formal media questioning for the first time since replacing Enrique and he is expected to lay out his early plans for La Roja’s Euro 2024 qualification campaign.

The presentation will take place at Spain’s Las Rozas training base in Madrid, with his contract confirmed as running until after Euro 2024, when a future review will take place.