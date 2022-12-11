Liverpool to rival Real Madrid for Enzo Fernandez

Real Madrid could face competition from Liverpool in their 2023 move for 2022 World Cup star Enzo Fernandez.

Los Blancos are planning a major squad rebuild in the coming months with Carlo Ancelotti aiming to build a young squad for the years ahead.

Midfield reinforcements are a key priority for the Italian, as his veteran stars move towards retirement, and Argentina international Fernandez is a target for the Spanish giants.

Previous reports from Portuguese outlet O Jogo claim Real Madrid are exploring their options, with Benfica schemer Fernandez on their radar, as Jude Bellingham’s asking price at Borussia Dortmund rises.

The transfer battle over Bellingham looks set to be a direct battle between Liverpool and Real Madrid, ahead of facing each in a repeat of the 2022 Champions League final, in the last 16 in February, and Fernandez could now be another face-off.

Reports from Record claim Liverpool are in front of Real Madrid in the race for Fernandez, with a deal already agreed with Benfica, as the defending La Liga champions consider their next move.