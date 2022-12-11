Karim Benzema returns to Real Madrid training

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema has returned to training for the first since the squad’s break for the World Cup.

Benzema, who would still be in Qatar with the France squad had he not been forced to pull out of the squad with a thigh injury, was a part of Saturday afternoon’s session at Ciudad Deportiva de Valdebebas with the rest of the first team squad.

According to Sport, the 34-year-old had been given an extra few days off to recover from his injury, but he has now returned. They also say that Carlo Ancelotti will place Benzema on a specific work plan so that he is fit and ready for when the La Liga season resumes at the end of December.

David Alaba also resumed training with the rest of the Real Madrid squad on Saturday. Like Benzema, the Austrian had also been allowed extra time off by Ancelotti.

Real Madrid will return to La Liga action on Friday 30th December, when they travel to Real Valladolid.

Image via Real Madrid