Karim Benzema sends 2022 World Cup message to France squad

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has sent a positive message to his France teammates at the 2022 World Cup.

Benzema’s final World Cup appearance was wrecked by injury, as a thigh issue forced him to pull out, just days before the competition kick off in Qatar.

Didier Deschamps opted against calling up a replacement for the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner, leaving his squad with 25 players, prompting calls of a possible shock return for Benzema, if he recovered.

France have stormed on into the semi finals in the Middle East, after beating England 2-1 in the last eight, and they now take on tournament surprise package Morocco on December 14.

As France close in on a potential second successive final, and a chance to defend their 2018 title, Benzema issued a rallying call from Madrid to Doha.

“Come on guys, two more games, you’re almost there. I’m behind you… Let’s go”, he posted on Instagram.

Petit message de soutien de Karim Benzema à l’Equipe de France sur Instagram après la qualification en demi-finale. « Encore 2 matchs, on y est presque… derrière vous » 🇫🇷🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Nu76bsfkpR — Hadrien Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) December 11, 2022

If France can find a way past Morocco, in the last four, they face either a repeat of the 2018 final against Croatia, or Lionel Messi’s Argentina.