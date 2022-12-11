Real Madrid

Karim Benzema sends 2022 World Cup message to France squad

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has sent a positive message to his France teammates at the 2022 World Cup.

Benzema’s final World Cup appearance was wrecked by injury, as a thigh issue forced him to pull out, just days before the competition kick off in Qatar.

Didier Deschamps opted against calling up a replacement for the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner, leaving his squad with 25 players, prompting calls of a possible shock return for Benzema, if he recovered.

France have stormed on into the semi finals in the Middle East, after beating England 2-1 in the last eight, and they now take on tournament surprise package Morocco on December 14.

As France close in on a potential second successive final, and a chance to defend their 2018 title, Benzema issued a rallying call from Madrid to Doha.

“Come on guys, two more games, you’re almost there. I’m behind you… Let’s go”, he posted on Instagram.

If France can find a way past Morocco, in the last four, they face either a repeat of the 2018 final against Croatia, or Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

