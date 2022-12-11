Isco could be set for Sevilla exit in January

Having only just joined the club in the last transfer window, Isco could now leave Sevilla next month.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has struggle for form since joining the club in August, registering one goals and just three assists in 19 appearances so far. He had heralded as a big signing for Sevilla when he arrived, but it has been a nightmare for both parties so far.

According to Relevo, the 30-year-old had a heated meeting with Director of Football Monchi during the week, which has further strayed tensions among the pair. Isco is believed to have said that he is only at the club because of previous manager Julen Lopetegui, who is now manager of Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Monchi is already keen to sell players to bring money into the club so that new manager Jorge Sampaoli can make signings in January, and this situation may now lead to Isco leaving the club.

The club will listen to offers for the Spanish international. Should there be no interest, Relevo state that a mutual termination of Isco’s contract could be considered as an emergency option, as the midfielder only signed a two-year deal at the club.