Fabrizio Romano dismisses La Liga links to Alexis Mac Allister in 2023

Atletico Madrid’s interest in Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister looks set to be frustrated in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been in fantastic form for the Premier League side so far this season, which led to his inclusion in Lionel Scaloni’s 26-man Argentina squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Having been an unused substitute in Argentina’s shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening match, he has started every match since, in a run that has led Argentina into the semi-finals.

According to reports from Fichajes.net, Atleti are one of four clubs monitoring his progress at the World Cup, alongside interest from Serie A, and Brighton’s domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Speculation is likely to continue over his future at the AMX Stadium but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes Brighton have no interest in a sale.

Speaking to Caught Offside in his exclusive column, Romano claimed Brighton are aware of the growing interest in Mac Allister, but he remains as vital to their plans in the second half of the 2022/23 season.

“I don’t think Brighton will try to sell him in January, as Roberto De Zerbi really appreciates him as a player. I think the second part of the season will be crucial for him.”