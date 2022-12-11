Atletico Madrid keen on Argentinian World Cup midfielder

Atletico Madrid are among a number of clubs interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form for the Premier League club this season, which led to his inclusion in Lionel Scaloni’s 26-man Argentina squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

He has continued his good performances onto the international stage. Having been an unused substitute in his country’s shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening match, he has started every match since in a run that has led to Argentina reaching the semi-finals.

According to Fichajes, Atleti are one of the four clubs who have been monitoring his progress at the World Cup with a view to securing his signature. Alongside Diego Simeone’s side, the Serie A duo of Inter Milan and Juventus are after Mac Allister, as well as Brighton’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Atleti are unsure on the future of Mac Allister’s international teammate Rodrigo De Paul, who has been linked to a number of Italian clubs as of late. They see Mac Allister as his direct replacement in midfield.

Mac Alister recently signed a new contract with Brighton, meaning that the club are under no obligations to sell the impressive midfielder.

Image via Sebastian El-saqqa/DPPI