WATCH: Sevilla’s Youssef En Nesyri gives Morocco a shock lead against Portugal

Morocco have already knocked out Spain, and they are well on their way to adding Portugal to that list as they seek passage into the World Cup semi-finals.

They are the least fancied side left at the tournament, but they have their noses in front courtesy of Sevilla forward Youssef En Nesyri.

As expected, Portugal have dominated possession but haven’t had any real chances, and they have now fallen behind. Yahya Attiat-Allah’s left wing cross looped into the box, and En Nesyri rose above Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa to head Morocco in front.

MOROCCO TAKES THE LEAD VS PORTUGAL 🔥🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/X9qbiJeCBP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

"Dare I say Ronaldo-esque!" 👀 En-Nesyri puts Morocco in the lead right before half-time with this expert leap to beat Portugal keeper Diogo Costa to the ball! 🙌🇲🇦#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/w4ETcKn2LT — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 10, 2022

Portugal have plenty of work to do in the second half. Morocco have already proven to be a difficult team to break down, emphasised by the fact that they have conceded just one so far in the tournament.