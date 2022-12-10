Sevilla duo star as Morocco make history

Morocco are into the semi-finals of the World Cup after defeating Portugal 1-0 in Qatar.

They had already beaten Belgium and Spain on their way to the quarter-finals, and they have now added Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portuguese side to that list.

With this victory, Morocco have become the first African team in history to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup. Sides had come close in the past, including Ghana who were controversial knocked out by Uruguay in 2010, but it was the Moroccans that did it.

Like against Spain, it was a defensive masterclass. Sevilla’s Bono made crucial saves, none bigger than an acrobatic stop for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix. Real Valladolid’s Jawad El Yamiq, who was making his first start of the tournament, was a colossus. Alongside Romain Saiss, he kept Goncalo Ramos, Portugal’s hero of the last 16, quiet and Ronaldo too when he came on.

🤝 Bono le dio el 𝗠𝗩𝗣 a En-Nesyri #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Xwe0Jc0yss — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) December 10, 2022

Bono’s club teammate Youssef En Nesyri scored the only goal of the game, heading in Yayha Attiat-Allah’s cross. That sent Moroccan fans wild, as did the full time whistle.

MOROCCO IS MOVING ON TO THE SEMIFINALS 🤯🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/wDJTmVtJDT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

✅ Morocco through

❌ Portugal out! 🇲🇦 Incredible scenes as Morocco become the first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final! 🙌#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/b1BixmWQ6r — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 10, 2022

Morocco’s reward for their dispatching of Portugal will be another European side. They will take on either France or England, who face off in Saturday’s second match, in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

Image via Reuters